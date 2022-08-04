Nancy Pelosi Has Done Her Best To Evaporate Unborn Babies, Eradicate Firearms, Expand Government And Enact Tyranny—Why Not Go Out With A Bang & Launch World War III?

From BeforeItsNews.com: Pelosi is an idiot, but she’s not stupid. She knows there are consequences. The Chinese have made it very clear that they do not want Pelosi going to Taiwan. Tensions are already high between the US and China, and this trip certainly won’t help. Now, obviously it’s not up to China to dictate …



Read More...