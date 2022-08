Never Have We Had Such a Compromised President

August 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In our lifetime, we have had bad Presidents. See Jimmy Carter. We have had disgraced Presidents. See Richard Nixon. And we have had Presidents who hated our great country. See Barack Obama. And we have had Presidents who loved this country. See Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. But we never had a President beholden to […]



Read More...