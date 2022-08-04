The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Not a Happy Ending: Massage Parlors Raided in Prostitution Stings Received Over $100K in COVID Relief

August 4, 2022

The federal government doled out thousands of dollars of COVID-19 relief funds to "happy ending" massage parlors, a Washington Free Beacon analysis found. The post Not a Happy Ending: Massage Parlors Raided in Prostitution Stings Received Over $100K in COVID Relief appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


