The Czechs Are Europe's Biggest Beer Drinkers

When it comes to drinking beer, no one beats the Czechs.

According to data from the Statista Consumer Market Outlook, Czechs get through more than 100 liters of the booze on average per capita each year.

Germany comes in at second place, with an average of 75 liters of beer consumed per capita in a year, just ahead of neighboring Austria (71 liters).

The UK comes a few rungs down the ladder (51 liters), after Ireland (62 liters) and the Netherlands (60 liters).