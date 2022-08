Two Congressional Democrats Turn on Biden, Call for Replacement in 2024 Election

August 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What was being whispered is now being spoken out loud. Joe Biden should not seek re-election in 2024, according to two prominent Minnesota Democrats, Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig. […] The post Two Congressional Democrats Turn on Biden, Call for Replacement in 2024 Election appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...