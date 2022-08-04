The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Whistleblower: Biden Admin Welcomed Hundreds Of Afghans On Pentagon Watchlist To U.S.

August 4, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
Afghan refugeesBombshell whistleblower allegations suggest the Biden administration’s failure to thoroughly vet refugees from Afghanistan last summer was worse than the Department of Defense admitted, according to a Thursday letter from Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. The letter asked the acting inspector general of the Department of Defense about allegations […]


