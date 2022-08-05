Brickbat: Doesn’t Anybody Knock?

Officials with the Catoosa County, Georgia, school system say they have installed some new technology that will keep students safer when the school year starts. It's a special detector called HALO that is going to be placed in restrooms and locker rooms. The technology can detect vaping fumes. A principal of one high school in the system said that vaping was the "No. 1 concern" parents have expressed to him. The system also detects loud noises, which officials said might indicate aggression or bullying. Officials said that because the system has no video capability and does not record audio it does not violate students' privacy.

