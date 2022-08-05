DCCC Chair Hit With Ethics Complaint Over ‘Unusual’ Arrangement With Staffer

August 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Sean Maloney (D., N.Y.) could face scrutiny from the Office of Congressional Ethics after another New York Democrat filed an ethics complaint over his personal relationship with a former staffer who was on the campaign and congressional payroll. The post DCCC Chair Hit With Ethics Complaint Over ‘Unusual’ Arrangement With Staffer appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...