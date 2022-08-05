The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

DeSantis Didn’t Just Suspend Soros-Funded Prosecutor, He Sent the Police to Evict Him from Office

August 5, 2022   |   Tags:

Earlier this year, when New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul was frustrated with progressive Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — one of many criminal justice reformers whose campaigns were funded […] The post DeSantis Didn't Just Suspend Soros-Funded Prosecutor, He Sent the Police to Evict Him from Office appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x