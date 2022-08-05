‘Don’t Test, Don’t Tell’: Democrats Flout Safety Guidelines To Pass Climate Spending Bill Before Summer Recess

Democratic lawmakers spent the better part of two years assailing their Republican colleagues for not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously enough for their liking. Nevertheless, these same Democrats are flagrantly disregarding COVID safety protocols to ensure the timely passage of a massive tax-hike and spending bill before Congress adjourns for the summer recess. The post ‘Don’t Test, Don’t Tell’: Democrats Flout Safety Guidelines To Pass Climate Spending Bill Before Summer Recess appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



