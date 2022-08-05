Pentagon Denies National Guard Troops For DC After "Sanctuary City" Mayor Begs For Help

The Pentagon has denied a request from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to deploy the National Guard in response to an influx of illegal migrants arriving in the nation's capital, according to the Daily Caller, citing a Pentagon spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, deploying the Guard would "negatively impact" the force's readiness.

"The Secretary of Defense has declined to approve the DCHSEMA request for DCNG to provide personnel and the DC Armory to assist the NGO, SAMU First Response, with transportation and reception of migrants arriving in the DC area. We have determined providing this support would negatively impact the readiness of the DCNG and have negative effects on the organization and members," said the spokesperson.

"We understand SAMU First Response has received grant funding through FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, and has indicated that sufficient EFSP funds exist at this point to provide migrant assistance," they added.

As the Washington Examiner's David Freddoso notes, "Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up."

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle.

First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.

The local, mostly Latino residents of these areas are, as a consequence, rapidly becoming what I find it amusing to call "Biden Republicans." That is to say, because of Biden's policies and their destructive effects on their local communities, Latinos in South Texas are now the vanguard of the ongoing Republican realignment of the national Hispanic vote.

The crisis at the border is very real. And the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona, Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey, for some time struggled to find a way to make this problem felt in other parts of the country that Biden could not as easily ignore. At first, back in April, they were ridiculed for what was wrongly interpreted as a mere political stunt when they started offering migrants free bus rides to the major urban hubs of the United States.

But the migrants turned out to be eager to take advantage. And why not? The mayors of these two cities had ostentatiously declared them "sanctuary cities." They had boasted that diversity made them stronger and that migrants were welcome.

But — uh, oh, here come the migrants! And suddenly, these same mayors are now calling for their brown pants, calling out the National Guard, calling for federal funds.

New Yorkers and Washingtonians were happy to support Biden in causing this crisis while it was happening in distant cities far to the southwest. But send a few dozen busloads of migrants, and they're suddenly really, really upset about it. Call it "East Coast privilege."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to mobilize the National Guard, for which immigrant advocates are hilariously roasting her.

Bowser was singing a different tune when it seemed like no costs were involved. "We celebrate our diversity and respect all D.C. residents, no matter their immigration status," she had said. This was a perfectly sensible thing to say when it was McAllen and Brownsville being overrun, not Washington.

