Riding the Populist Tiger

August 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There's a scene partway through Richard Linklater's 2006 adaptation of A Scanner Darkly—the one with the rotoscoping—in which Keanu Reeves passes a street protester with a bullhorn. The protester is yelling about how Substance D, the mysterious drug Reeves is both taking and trying to bust dealers of, is being used to enslave Americans. Suddenly, a van pulls up, and police officers jump out, tase the protester, and drag him in. We never see him again. The post Riding the Populist Tiger appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...