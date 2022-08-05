Think: Did You See Who Was Profiting From The Latest Crisis? Simply Look To Those Who Helped Create The Crisis

“Pay attention to who is profiting for there you will find as to whom is behind the crisis.” We know that after the plandemic was coming to an end that the medical industry, as well as Big Pharma, had cashed in on the ignorance of the American people (Hosea 4:6). We know that shortly thereafter …



Read More...