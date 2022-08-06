Biden Allegedly Killed the al-Qaeda Chief — While Sending a Billion Dollars to the Taliban

Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead, or at least that’s what Old Joe Biden tells us, and he wouldn’t lie to us, would he? Anyway, while he and his handlers are taking a victory lap over taking out the big, scary al-Qaeda honcho, the fact is that Zawahiri was first declared dead in November 2020 and has only surfaced once since …



Read More...