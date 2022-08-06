‘I Don’t Buy the Bipartisan Talk’: New Hampshire Voters Reject Dem’s Campaign Message

August 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Maggie Hassan's reelection campaign ads tout that the Granite State Democrat is the "most bipartisan" lawmaker in the Senate. But state residents across the political spectrum say they consider Hassan a reliable vote for the Biden administration. The post ‘I Don’t Buy the Bipartisan Talk’: New Hampshire Voters Reject Dem’s Campaign Message appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...