Ignorance isn’t bliss – it’s fear

The question has appeared in various forums over the years. A recent version goes:

I found an unfired bullet (live round) in my backyard. How do I dispose of it?

Fortunately, an Air Force vet with a sense of humor answered it:

Call 911, ask for the EOD (Explosives Ordinance Disposal) Unit to be sent immediately. Evacuate the kids from the house, warn your neighbors away, block the end of your street with your vehicles, and crouch behind them until the police arrive.

Or, just pick the round up, and drop it in your trash can.

Whether the original question is sincere or simply a way to instigate mischief, it displays both a lack of knowledge and an effort to promote that condition, doesn’t it?

It is illustrative of what we find in so many fields today: health and other sciences, religion, politics, economics, and business. In a world and multiple societies more than ever filled with (supposedly) highly-educated people, we find incredible ignorance.

Not just of highly technical and advanced subjects. We fully expect that the great majority of us – at least those of us not in medical fields – to be ignorant of at least the minutia of human anatomy and the details of drug interactions. The same comes in my own fields of mining and environmental engineering: I should not expect great knowledge on the part of most (nearly all) people about the stability of highwalls or the detailed nature of actions to prevent ground water contamination.

But the majority of medical professionals or environmental engineers do not seek to intentionally leave people ignorant of such things – or at least deny them a general understanding of the facts involved.

Such is NOT the case of those who seek to foist government upon us, those who seek to disarm people and deny others God-given rights of speech, worship, self-defense and other freedoms. Those who seek to rule over us – to lord it over as many people as possible.

Such people rightly deserve to be made fun of. Even while educating them, which they need even more.



