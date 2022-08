James Lindsay Sneaks Back On Twitter Disguised As Pedophile Schoolteacher

August 6, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — This week, cultural critic James Lindsay was suspended from Twitter for persistently criticizing teachers who sexualize small children. Though Twitter announced a permanent ban, Lindsay was able to sneak back on the platform by simply declaring himself an actual teacher who sexualizes small children.



