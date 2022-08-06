Nearly 30,000 Deaths Reported to VAERS, Including 17-Year-Old Who Died of Myocarditis 5 Months After Pfizer Shot

August 6, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

More data coming out of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention fatally flawed VAERS reporting system is showing massive numbers of deaths in the tens of thousands in the US following taking the CONvid-1984 experimental shots. Remember, less than 1% of vaccine deaths and injuries are reported and these numbers absolutely point to either …



Read More...