The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pharmacist Tells Father Of 7-Year-Old With Myocraditis: We Don’t Warn Parents About This – “We Might Scare The Parents & The Don’t Get Their Child Vaccinated” (Video)

August 6, 2022   |   Tags: ,
This is one of many reasons to never, ever, never give your kids a shot that is fraudulently called a “vaccine” and is experimental.  Additionally, a 7-year-old child had myocarditis and when the father called the pharmacist about the CONvid shot, the pharmacist told him that they didn’t inform parents about that side effect because …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x