Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Twenty)

August 6, 2022 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

I was blissful as I drove past and away from Downtown. I felt light and free. My letter had been published, I had delivered the probe to the people of Chicago, and it had become an event. The important things had been done. I had money, knowledge, and 18 months to spend as I wished. … Continue reading "Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Twenty)"

