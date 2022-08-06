US University Admits It May Have Broken Law In Contract With Wuhan Lab

Authored by Eva Fu via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A top U.S. biosecurity lab is assuming responsibility for signing “poorly drafted” agreements with three high-level biosecurity labs in China that they concede may have broken the law.

Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, China, on Feb. 3, 2021. (Ng Han Guan/AP Photo)

The three contracts, including one with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), gave the Chinese labs powers to destroy “secret files” from any stage of their collaboration.

“The party is entitled to ask the other to destroy and/or return the secret files, materials, and equipment without any backups,” stated the 2017 memorandum of understanding (MOU) that the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) signed with the Wuhan lab, which first came to light in April.

The broad confidentiality obligation, renewable every five years, applied to “[a]ll cooperation and exchange documents, data, details and materials,” the document said.

Located in the first city where COVID-19 began to spread, the WIV, which for years conducted coronavirus research with U.S. funding, has attracted global attention as a possible source of the virus. The confidentiality agreements, coupled with Beijing’s pattern of suppression of discussion on pandemic origin, raised questions over whether any crucial data may have been erased from the public eye.

The Texas medical university conceded recently that these confidentiality terms may have violated state laws.

‘Oversight’

The university recently disclosed that it had signed contracts with identical confidentiality provisions with two other top-level biosecurity labs in China: the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (pdf) in China’s northernmost province Heilongjiang, and the Institute of Medical Biology in Kunming (pdf), capital of China’s southern Yunnan Province, documents first obtained by the investigative research group U.S. Right to Know show. The two facilities, together with the WIV, house China’s only three labs certified with the highest biosafety levels.

Reached by The Epoch Times, the university attributed the inclusion of the “poorly draftly” provision to an “oversight” on its part.

“The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) takes responsibility for the oversight in allowing memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to include a poorly drafted confidentiality provision in potential conflict with applicable state laws,” a university spokesperson told The Epoch Times.

The university added that they “immediately terminated any MOU that contained language that conflicts with law and policy” upon learning of the error. “A review of processes and practices at UTMB is underway and new levels of oversight for procedures are being implemented.”

COVID-19 sample vials at a testing lab in Houston, Texas on Aug. 13, 2021. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The UTMB wouldn’t specify when it discovered the “error” nor when it put an end to the MOUs. The documents, however, had said that the confidentiality terms would stay in force even “after it has been terminated.”

The UTMB’s Galveston National Laboratory, one of two national biocontainment laboratories built with U.S. federal grants, had years of partnership with the three Chinese facilities, providing the Chinese scientists with biosecurity training and conducting joint research projects. It began collaborating with the WIV in 2013.

The university maintained that the agreements have resulted in minimal material consequences.

“UTMB confirms no documents or confidential information has been destroyed, nor was there ever any request that any documents be destroyed,” the spokesperson said. “There was no financial engagement with any of the Chinese institutions in question, or collaboration with Chinese scientists concerning coronavirus research.”

Edward Hammond, a biosafety activist who has called for greater transparency at the Galveston lab, was unconvinced by the university’s stance.

“It is mystifying to me that this could have happened at all,” he told The Epoch Times. “Is it sloppiness, as UTMB suggests, or is something else going on?”

LeDuc

James LeDuc, director at the time for the Galveston lab, signed his name on all three contracts.

In the months after the COVID-19 broke out, LeDuc had reached out to prominent WIV scientists overseeing bat coronavirus projects, in a bid to help them tamp down scrutiny over the facility’s role in the pandemic, according to recently released emails analyzed by The Epoch Times.

Read more here...