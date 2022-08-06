You Won’t Believe What This Store Owner Used To Take Out 1 Of 3 Robbers – All Caught On Surveillance Video

Surveillance video capture an intense moment when a gang of three robbers attempted to steal several items from a local smoke shop. The three criminals were all considered juveniles, but the quick thinking store owner jumped into action, grabbing a sharp object next to his register and using it on one of the criminals, stabbing …



Read More...