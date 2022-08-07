Geraldo Rivera: “2 Vaccinations, 2 Boosters, 2nd Covid”

August 7, 2022

He’s a massive vaxx-nanny and promoter of medical tyranny. But that doesn’t seem to be working out for Geraldo Rivera.

Sunday happy Sunday.

2 vaccinations

2 boosters

2nd COVID

0 symptoms

sucks pic.twitter.com/zv4wxHZJOJ — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 7, 2022

I know I shouldn’t laugh, but I did.

