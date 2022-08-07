Geraldo Rivera: “2 Vaccinations, 2 Boosters, 2nd Covid”
August 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
He’s a massive vaxx-nanny and promoter of medical tyranny. But that doesn’t seem to be working out for Geraldo Rivera.
Sunday happy Sunday.
2 vaccinations
2 boosters
2nd COVID
0 symptoms
sucks pic.twitter.com/zv4wxHZJOJ
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 7, 2022
I know I shouldn’t laugh, but I did.
The post Geraldo Rivera: “2 Vaccinations, 2 Boosters, 2nd Covid” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments