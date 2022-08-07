The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Geraldo Rivera: “2 Vaccinations, 2 Boosters, 2nd Covid”

He’s a massive vaxx-nanny and promoter of medical tyranny. But that doesn’t seem to be working out for Geraldo Rivera.

I know I shouldn’t laugh, but I did.

