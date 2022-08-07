The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

LGB vs T: There’s a War Going on in the LGBTQIA+ Community

Everyone who reads their Bible is familiar of the story of Sodom and Gomorrah. In America today, there’s a different version of the story happening. The modern version might be called Sodom VERSUS Gomorrah.

The “LGB” portion of LGBTQIA+, which stands for “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual,” represents those who engage in same-sex intercourse. The “T” portion of the acronym stands for “Transgender.” It seems that there has been a quiet battle going on between the two groups for a while and it’s ramping up.

When “No LGB” started trending on Twitter, I checked it out. I then contacted a source who is active in the LGBTQIA+ community and was informed there has been a protracted series of attacks back and forth between the two groups, sparked by an oft-used phrase, “No LGB Without the T.” I was then informed that the current spat stems from a British home improvement company erecting a banner with the catchphrase on it.

Upon reading the posts on Twitter, I realized just how ugly this really is. There is so much hatred being spewed by both sides that I can’t even post some of the Tweets. According to my source, this war is well-known within the community but aggressively policed and suppressed to keep it contained there.

They do not want the rest of the world to know that there’s a massive level of strife dividing the “unified” LGBTQIA+ movement, including quiet efforts to bridge the divide in this “family feud,” as my source called it.

Here are some of the Tweets (without the most hideous attacks):

Here’s a report from GB News:

This really isn’t just about the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s about wokeness and radical leftism in general. We’ve seen time and time again that the extremists will always push the boundaries beyond wherever the bar for acceptability is today.

