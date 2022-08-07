The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Man Allegedly Pulls Gun, Shoots Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Dead After Being Defeated by Him

August 7, 2022   |   Tags:

The eight-time jiu-jitsu world champion was murdered in cold blood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Sunday. Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento (known as Leandro Lo), 33, was attending a concert […] The post Man Allegedly Pulls Gun, Shoots Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Dead After Being Defeated by Him appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x