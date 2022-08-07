Not Quite Her Majesty’s Service

August 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The United Kingdom has no equivalent to the FBI’s International Corruption Squad or the Department of Justice’s Kleptocracy Team. The City of London has a small financial crimes unit, but it lacks the resources and political heft of the Southern District of New York when it comes to perp-walking the perpetrators of financial malfeasance. Yet London’s stock exchange moves more money than New York’s, and buying a home in London will cost you nearly twice as much per square foot as buying in New York. The post Not Quite Her Majesty’s Service appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...