The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Scientist Admits ‘Distant Star’ He Said Was Photographed by $10 Billion Telescope Is a Total Fake

August 7, 2022   |   Tags:

A French scientist is apologizing after admitting that he shared a fake image of a star that was actually a piece of chorizo. Étienne Klein, a physicist at France’s Alternative […] The post Scientist Admits 'Distant Star' He Said Was Photographed by $10 Billion Telescope Is a Total Fake appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x