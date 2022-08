Sunday Spotlight: Alive Day

August 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

You may remember a few weeks ago, I wrote about Johnny Joey Jones in my Sunday Spotlight. J3 is an amazing human being whose life changed in an instant years ago in the desert of Afghanistan. Instead of spiraling down the rabbit hole of depression, anger, and self-pity, Joey Jones straps on his legs each […]



Read More...