Texas Anti-Boycott Law Challenged That Sought To Muzzle Political Viewpoints

August 7, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

HOUSTON, Tex. — The Rutherford Institute is denouncing as unconstitutional an attempt by Texas officials to muzzle political viewpoints expressed in the form of boycotts and protests. Weighing in before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in A&R Engineering and Testing, Inc. v. Paxton, Rutherford Institute attorneys are challenging a Texas anti-boycott law that prohibits the government from …



Read More...