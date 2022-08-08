Farage Warns, If America Falls To Marxists, Western Civilization Will Follow

Authored by Darlene McCormick Sanchez via The Epoch Times,

Marxism is threatening democracies across the globe—not just America—warned Britain’s Nigel Farage during a Saturday speech to conservatives in Dallas, Texas.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are under attack,” said Farage, the past leader of Great Britain’s Brexit Party. “The biggest threat we face is from within.”

Farage, an ally of former President Donald Trump, quickly became a favorite during the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where thousands of conservatives gathered for the event.

Farage said that democracies such as the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia, are experiencing a Marxist threat similar to the one facing America.

Marxists are trying to destroy Judeo-Christian culture, the family unit, history, and the identity of Western nations, he said.

Socialist professors in universities have paved the way for the indoctrination of children in the school systems, Farage said. The left has co-opted the media for the most part, and it’s no coincidence that socialistic viewpoints of race—white oppression and black victimhood— have become mainstream, he added.

“This is a Marxist attempt to break everything we are,” he said. “We are going to fight back.”

The way to do that is to elect true conservatives, not RINOs, he said, adding that conservatives can not be afraid of being called “nasty names” by the left.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was elected as a conservative but governed as a liberal. Ultimately, he stepped down as prime minister in July after losing the confidence of those in his party.

In Australia, the same thing happened with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who allowed state governments to impose oppressive lockdowns across the country during the pandemic and lost re-election in May, he said.

But of all the democracies in the world, it is America that must lead the fight against modern Marxism, he said.

“To save Western Civilization, this is the battleground—because if America falls, we all fall,” he said. “You are the foot soldiers in this battle on behalf of not just America, but on behalf of the whole free world,” he added as thousands of CPAC attendees gave him a standing ovation.

Farage said the one element that can turn the tide against the Marxists is the silent majority in America. They don’t buy the left’s propaganda. Common sense Americans don’t believe in the concept of pregnant men, he said.

While it won’t be easy to stand up to the globalists, America has leaders who are up to the challenge, he said.

“I believe Donald Trump is the man to go out there and fight for America,” he said to wild applause. If Trump were in charge now, things would no doubt be different, he added.

Farage said Brexit won at the polls because conservatives in Britain made efforts to get reticent voters to use their voice at the polls.

The blood and treasure spent on the freedom enjoyed by the West could be for naught if conservatives don’t stand up to Marxism now, he added.

“The real hard work has just began,” he said. “Are you ready for the fight?”

And the crowd roared, “Ready!”