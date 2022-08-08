The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Exposes Foolishness of Interventionism

August 8, 2022   |   Tags: ,
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “surprise” trip to Taiwan last week should be “Exhibit A” as to why interventionism is dangerous, deadly, and dumb. Though she claimed her visit won some sort of victory for democracy over autocracy, the stopover achieved nothing of the sort. It was a pointless gesture that brought us closer to military …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x