Pinal County Election Debacle Shows Election Officials Have Much to Learn Before November

August 8, 2022 | Tags: Elections, FEDERALIST, Republicans

Pinal County, Arizona, election officials have a lot to learn before November. In July, nearly 63,000 incorrect ballots were sent out to voters missing local municipal races due to “human error.” On Tuesday, about 25 percent of the county’s 95 precincts ran out of ballots or reported they were running low, with local anecdotal reports […]



