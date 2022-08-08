The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

REVIEW: ‘Bullet Train’

August 8, 2022   |   Tags:

Like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt has appeared to be on the verge of reversing the irreversible rules of time. Three years ago, when he was 55, he looked positively Greek-godlike as he completed a roofing job shirtless in his justifiably Oscar-winning role in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. Earlier this year he gleamed like the top of the Chrysler Building in his hilarious turn as a glamorous daredevil adventurer in The Lost City. Now, suddenly, in Bullet Train, he’s a bit wrinkly, he’s a bit puffy, and his plentiful hair doesn’t exactly look fully real. In other words, he looks his age—by which I mean the age of 58 if you’re Brad Pitt. Trust me, I didn’t look anything like him when I was 58 a few years ago, but he is now recognizably in my cohort, whereas before he seemed gorgeously ageless. The post REVIEW: ‘Bullet Train’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x