4 Times Democrats And Their Media Allies Said Siccing The Cops On Political Opponents Is For Banana Republics

August 9, 2022
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi discusses weaponized DOJ investigationson CNN.Following the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s private home, Democrats and their media allies who once self-righteously condemned weaponized investigations and the use of law enforcement against political enemies have a lot to answer for. Now that the party in power has spent a year and a half conducting show trials to […]


