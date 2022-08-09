Colorado Dem Obtains 24-Hour Fishing License To Shoot Campaign Ad

August 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Michael Bennet’s (D., Colo.) latest reelection ad depicts him clad in outdoor gear, casting a fly fishing line into the Arkansas River. But the multimillionaire businessman isn’t exactly a regular fisherman, local records suggest. The campaign obtained a one-day fishing license in order to shoot the ad, according to Axios. The post Colorado Dem Obtains 24-Hour Fishing License To Shoot Campaign Ad appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...