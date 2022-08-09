The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dems’ Latest Bill Would Make IRS Larger Than Pentagon, State Department, FBI and Border Patrol Combined – Report

August 9, 2022   |   Tags:

The questionably named Inflation Reduction Act — approved by Senate Democrats in a party-line vote Sunday — would more than double the size of the Internal Revenue Service, giving the […] The post Dems' Latest Bill Would Make IRS Larger Than Pentagon, State Department, FBI and Border Patrol Combined - Report appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x