Ex-NYPD Commissioner: If FBI Raid Doesn’t Stop Trump, Next Move Is Assassination
August 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
One former New York Police Department commissioner compared the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday to the corrupt dealings of third-world governments. In […] The post Ex-NYPD Commissioner: If FBI Raid Doesn't Stop Trump, Next Move Is Assassination appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments