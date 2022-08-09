Police State? Armed Feds Raid Trump House

August 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Armed Federal agents busted into former President Trump's Florida house last night, ostensibly to seek classified documents that were to be turned in to the National Archives. What's behind this unprecedented move? Also today: Biden sends Ukraine $4 billion...to help with their budget! And finally: media races to claim Biden chalking up victories. Why? Watch today's Liberty Report:



