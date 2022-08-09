The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Princeton Introduces ‘Diversity’ Search Filter for University Vendors

August 9, 2022   |   Tags:

Princeton University has created a "supplier diversity" tool that allows staff to search for vendors with "diverse attributes," part of a multiyear plan to inject diversity quotas into the school’s procurement process. The post Princeton Introduces ‘Diversity’ Search Filter for University Vendors appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x