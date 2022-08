WATCH: Dems Refuse To Back Biden for 2024

August 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden, whose average approval rating sits at just 39.6 percent, insists Democratic voters want him to seek reelection in 2024. Several members of Biden's own party, however, are refusing to back the 79-year-old president. The post WATCH: Dems Refuse To Back Biden for 2024 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...