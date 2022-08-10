Every Single Senate Democrat Just Voted Against Defining Pregnancy As A Biologically Female Process

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During the passage of Joe Biden’s ‘Inflation Increasing Reduction Act’ in the Senate Sunday, all 50 Democrats voted against an amendment that sought to define pregnancy as a uniquely biologically female process.

The amendment was introduced by GOP Senator Marco Rubio, who noted “The only people capable of being pregnant are biological females, and therefore, I think federal pregnancy programs should be limited to biological females, and that’s what this would do.”

“A few minutes ago, I looked back across 5,500 years of human history, and so far, every single human pregnancy has been biological female,” Rubio continued.

The Senator further stated “And therefore, the only thing I’m trying to do is make sure that federal law is clear, since every pregnancy that’s ever existed has been in a biological females, and that our federal laws reflect that pregnancy programs are available to the only people who are capable of getting pregnant: biological females.”

Democratic Senator Patty Murray responded to Rubio, stating “it’s actually outrageous that Republicans are trying to talk about pregnancy when in this country right now, they are forcing women to stay pregnant no matter their circumstances, pushing cruel and extreme abortion bans.”

Watch:

Since only biological females can become pregnant I offered an amendment to limit our federal pregnancy programs to biological females



All 50 Senate democrats voted against itpic.twitter.com/bUAIEpqujW — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 7, 2022

While all 50 Republicans voted in favour, all 50 Democrats voted against.

Which one is the ‘party of science‘ again?

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.