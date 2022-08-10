The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

“Mommy Help!”: Cops Pin Down Teen For 6 Minutes In Front Of Parents Until He Stops Breathing & Dies – Taxpayers Held Liable $5,000,000 (Video)

Greensboro, MD — On September 15, 2018, the family of 19-year-old Anton Black watched in horror as Greensboro police officers chased their son to the door of their home, held him down and kneeled on him for 6 minutes until he went unconscious and eventually died. Since that fateful day, nearly four years ago, no one has …


