Official Government Reports confirm we are witnessing Depopulation by COVID Vaccination

August 10, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

We’ve said it for nearly 2 years, and now the documents are confirming what social media platforms were banning us for doing: telling you the truth about the depopulation agenda tied to the experimental COVID shots, fraudulently referred to as “vaccines.” The Expose has the story. Official statistics show that hundreds of thousands more people …



Read More...