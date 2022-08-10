The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Republican AGs Allege BlackRock Violating Law With Woke Investing

August 10, 2022

A coalition of 19 Republican attorneys general says BlackRock CEO Larry Fink prioritizes left-wing political initiatives instead of shareholder returns and is jeopardizing the retirement of middle class workers with pensions.  The post Republican AGs Allege BlackRock Violating Law With Woke Investing appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


