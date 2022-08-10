The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

There Are Only 90K Americans Worth Over $50 Million – The New IRS Army Isn’t For Them, It’s For You!

August 10, 2022   |   Tags:
In response to the record inflation facing Americans currently — thanks to massive and irresponsible printing of money by the Federal Reserve — the US government has come up with a “plan.” This new plan involves doubling down on the same irresponsible fiscal behavior which brought us to this nightmare scenario in the first place, which is …


Tags:
