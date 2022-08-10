Trump Is The Only Possible GOP Candidate For 2024
August 10, 2022 | Tags: Democrats, Elections, FBI, FEDERALIST, gop, Presidential ElectionThere are several undeniable conclusions one should reach about the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. First, the FBI and Department of Justice are notoriously corrupt and filled with partisan actors (although this has been obvious for quite some time). Second, such “Regime apparatchiks” are doing everything in their power to disqualify Trump from running for […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments