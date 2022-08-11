Dr. Fauci Quarantines Truth, Common Sense, and Accountability

“All I have ever done—and go back and look at everything I’ve ever done—was to recommend common-sense, good CDC-recommended public health policies that have saved millions of lives.” That was Dr. Anthony Fauci in late July. The declaration will come as a surprise to Drs. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford, and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University.

As we noted in January, these medical scientists of the Great Barrington Declaration, expressed “our grave concerns over the inadequate protection of the vulnerable and the devastating harms of the lockdown pandemic policy adopted by much of the world.” Instead of engaging in any debate with these scientists, Dr. Fauci sought to shut them down, at the request of Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which Dr. Fauci has headed since 1984, is a division of the NIH. Dr. Fauci has advanced no solid evidence that his measures, including lockdowns, saved millions of lives. That too should come as no surprise.

Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree in 1966 and in 1968 took a job with the NIH. Dr. Fauci’s biography showed no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry, but in 1984 the NIH proclaimed Fauci director of NIAID. Kary Mullis, who earned a PhD in biochemistry at UC Berkeley and won a Nobel prize for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), is on record saying that Fauci “doesn’t understand electronic microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.”

Dr. Fauci, 81, has repeatedly reversed himself, but now claims “I represent science” and those who criticize him are attacking science itself. If embattled Americans thought that was a symptom of megalomania it would be hard to blame them. Unknown to many Americans, Dr. Fauci does have a backup of sorts.

His wife Christine Grady is director of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health, and heads the NIH section on human subjects research. Grady earned a Ph.D in philosophy and bioethics from Georgetown but is not a medical doctor, and like her husband holds no advanced degrees in biochemistry or molecular biology.

In 1995, Grady authored The Search for an AIDS Vaccine: Ethical Issues in the Development and Testing of a Preventative AIDS Vaccine. The author does not disclose that she had been married to Anthony Fauci since 1985. Grady touts the highly toxic AZT (azidothymidine), marketed as Zidovudine or Retrovir. AZT was Dr. Fauci’s preferred treatment for AIDS, tested on black and Hispanic foster children in New York with disastrous results.

In 2022, embattled Americans might get the feeling that whatever Dr. Fauci wants to do, dutiful wife Christine will tell him it’s ethical. By all indications, that includes the pronouncement that everything Dr. Fauci ever did was the best science and saved millions of lives. It did not, but by now some realities should be clear.

White coat supremacy—rule by unelected medical bureaucrats—has quarantined truth, common sense, and any sense of accountability to the people.

