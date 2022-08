Hilarious, Fun, Loving Dad Who Knows Everything Turns Into Lame, Boring Moron The Moment Boy Turns 14

August 11, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MEMPHIS, TN — According to sources, local dad Trey Marson is historically known by his kids as the most hilarious, fun, smart dad on earth. Unfortunately, he recently announced his son's 14th birthday — marking his transition into a totally lame and boring moron.



Read More...