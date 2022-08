Americans Need Second Job While Bidens Vacation

August 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What better way to celebrate inflation at 0% than to take the family on a summer vacation to a $20 Million home of a donor in South Carolina? Of course, inflation is not at 0%, but that was the latest gaslighting ploy by Joe Biden this week. The July numbers are in, and inflation did […]



Read More...