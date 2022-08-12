The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Who Needs Parliament?

August 12, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
handgun in a case

Canadian government officials say they won't wait for lawmakers to ban importing handguns into the country. They say they have the authority to temporarily ban imports while waiting on Parliament to approve a law that would ban handguns. "Given that nearly all our handguns are imported, this means that we're bringing our national handgun freeze even sooner," said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

The post Brickbat: Who Needs Parliament? appeared first on Reason.com.


